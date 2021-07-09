4Ever Family: Christopher

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet Christopher, a 16-year-old boy who is seeking his forever family.

Christopher is a bright and respectful teenager, who will be starting the 12th grade as a high school senior this fall. School is very important to him.

During the summer months, Christopher is attending the boys and girls club and makes friends easily.

When not studying, Christopher enjoys cooking and is able to make enchiladas, pozole and menudo. Like many teens his age, Christopher enjoys playing video games on his Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Like his cooking skills, Christopher also has a creative side, as he makes his own music, and perhaps one day may have a career as a rapper or as a police officer.

Christopher would like to be an older brother, and have siblings for who he could be a role model, and if he could have a pet dog that would be great!

If you think you can be Christopher’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit their website.

