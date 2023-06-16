HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Christina is a sweet, caring, active 16-year-old girl, who is very social and does very well interacting with adults and other children.

While Christina enjoys playing outside with other children, she prefers to be indoors, watching a good movie on tv, or learning to play instruments such as guitar and drums.

Christina also likes to spend her time reading and drawing, noting her favorite book at the moment is “Scythe” by Neal Shusterman. Her current goal is to finish the author’s series by the end of the summer.

Christina has fun spending time with her current caregivers, with movie nights and family outings to church, followed by eating out at various restaurants. Christina has the desire to share life with a family who will love and care for her, one she can call her own forever family.

If you think you could be the forever family for Christina or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: