4Ever Family: Christina and Felipe

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—Christina is an ambitious, athletic and bright 13-year-old who enjoys being outdoors and her favorite sport to take part in is basketball.

Christina has a spunky personality. Christina likes to listen to music, read, watch movies and go jogging.

Christina enjoys learning how to play different instruments, such as the guitar, keyboard, and drums. She enjoys reading, and pushes herself to archive good grades in school, now in her junior year of high school.

Christina’s younger brother Felipe is a very active and social 11-year-old. Felipe enjoys playing basketball, football, riding his bike, playing X box, and watching movies.

Felipe is a very friendly, energetic child. He enjoys playing X box, watching YouTube and Netflix. Felipe also enjoys helping out around home.

Christina and Felipe are looking forward to spending time with their future forever family and enjoying family outings. They hope to meet a family who will enjoy outdoor activities and be socially active. Together the two share a very strong sibling bond with one another, one they will bring and share with their future mom and dad, creating family memories.

If you think you could be a forever family for Christina and Felipe or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

• provide relative and non-relative references,

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

