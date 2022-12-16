HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet a pair of siblings Christina and Felipe, who are wanting to be adopted together.

Christina is a sweet, caring, active 15 year old, who is very social and does well in interacting with people. While Christina enjoys playing outside with other children, she prefers to be indoors, learning to play instruments such as guitar and drums. She looks forward to at home movie nights, as well as family outings to church and eating at restaurants.

Fun fact about Christina, her favorite snacks foods are Takis, and Mexican sweet bread.

Christina’s younger brother Felipe is a sweet, energetic, and loving 13 year old who enjoys being engaged with those around him. Like many teens his age, he enjoys playing video games and other electronics, however, also enjoys being outdoors playing basketball, football and outings to the beach.

Felipe’s fun fact is he enjoys several different foods, but his favorite food is hamburgers, pizza and tacos.

Christina and Felipe are seeking to be adopted together, they say would like a forever family who they can make lifelong memories with, such as taking family vacations, see them graduate high school and college. Christina and Felipe would love to be adopted by a loving family that will always love them.

If you think you could the forever family for these siblings or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: