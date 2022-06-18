HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Christian is a friendly, sweet, active ten-year-old, who enjoys playing outdoors at anything sports-related, going swimming, and just being around other children and adults.

Christian is very excited about the idea of being adopted and says he’s always wanted older siblings as he would love to be the youngest in the home. He would also like to have the older siblings and cousins act as role models.

If you think you could be a part of Christian’s forever family or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: