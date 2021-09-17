4Ever Family: Cesar

Every week, CBS 4 is hoping to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
“4Ever Family” aims to provide a forever home for the nearly 400 foster children in South Texas. Meet 9-year-old Cesar.
Cesar is very excited about the prospect of meeting his forever family and wants them to know he is a sweet and enthusiastic boy; with a bubbly personality. Cesar’s interests include being outdoors, riding his bicycle, playing sports; whether it is football, basketball, or baseball.
Cesar Antonio looks forward to finding a forever family who will be there for him as his biggest fans when he is on the field or the gymnasium court playing sports. But he also wants parents who will love and guide him as he grows to meet his full potential.
If you think you could be Cesar’s forever family for this sibling group, or for another Texas child, you can log onto the web at www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.
Basic Adoption Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.