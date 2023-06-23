HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Cesar is a friendly and active three-year-old who enjoys playing outdoors with toy cars and loves building with his Legos.

With the current summer weather, Cesar has an enormous amount of fun playing in the water and on a water slide.

Cesar has a sweet tooth and cupcakes or a pastry will put the biggest smile on his face when treated to one or the other.

Cesar is very bonded with his one-year-old little sister, Victoria, and looks forward to being with her, and their forever family.

Victoria is a sweet, loving, and social little baby girl, who is currently learning to walk, so she can keep up with her brother.

Victoria is very much a social butterfly and enjoys meeting new people. Like many children her age, she loves playing with her toys, dolls, and teddy bears, but most of all, spending time with her older brother, Cesar.

She is also very much an extrovert with an extremely sweet and infectious smile, that brightens the day of anyone she meets.

Cesar and Victoria would benefit from a family who are active and like to have family-based outings.

If you think you could be the forever family for Cesar & Victoria, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

