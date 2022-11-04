HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Bianca is very creative, adventurous, and kind a 15-year-old. As she has many favorite activates painting, drawing, and she especially enjoys journaling about her day.

Bianca has always expressed that she has the most fun whenever she is out playing games with her friends. Her favorite sports to participate in are, track and volleyball.

Bianca likes to try new things all the time, such as taking part in a new sport or being able to experience something she never has before.

Bianca takes her outwards appearance very seriously, as she always want to present herself at her best. She is also into fashion and loves to get her hair & nails done, or do them herself.

At school she does very well in the in the classroom, and likes to partake in extracurricular activities after classes.

Bianca’s dream family is one that will be understanding, loving, caring, and able to guide her as she grows up to reach her full potential. And if her future family has a few siblings and a pet or two that’s even better

If you think you could be Bianca’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,

complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),

share information regarding their background and lifestyle,

provide relative and non-relative references,

show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),

agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,

allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.