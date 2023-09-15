HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Aubrie, McKenzie, and Monika. They are three very bonded sisters who are seeking to be adopted together into a loving forever family.

Aubrie is 9 years old with a jolly/extroverted personality. She is unreserved in expressing her feelings, thoughts, and taste for things. She displays her interests through her love of books. This is evidenced by her small collection of books, which she values. Aubrie has a close relationship with her younger sisters and gets along well with others. Besides reading, Aubrie enjoys listening to music, watching television, and playing with her dolls. Aubrie is bilingual in both English and Spanish. Her favorite foods are pizza and chicken nuggets.

McKenzie is 8 years old. She is very enthusiastic and energetic and enjoys engaging in conversations and making new friends. She displays interest in making arts & crafts and loves to make bracelets, color, and draw. McKenzie enjoys listening to music, watching television, and playing with her dolls. Like her older sister, McKenzie is also bilingual. At school, math is her favorite subject, and pasta dishes are at the top of her menu choice.

Monika is 7 years old. She enjoys socializing with other children and has a close bond with her two sisters. She enjoys coloring, playing with her dolls, and watching Disney & Netflix movies. Monika has a special interest in fashion as demonstrated by her enjoyment in changing different outfits throughout the day. Monika is a bright child able to express and convey her emotions. Monika like her two sisters is also bilingual in English and Spanish. Monika does very well in school, and pizza is her favorite food.

These sisters are looking for a two-parent home where they can all be together, with a loving forever mother and father.

If you think you could be the forever family for these three girls, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption, visit (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: