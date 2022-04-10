HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 11-year-old Armando, he has a love for all things outdoors, as he enjoys camping, swimming, and taking walks to discover nature.

Armando is seeking to become part of a traditional family with siblings. He would love a family to show him love and attention and help guide him into adulthood.

If you think you could be Armando’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

