HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

17-year-old Annina is a sweet and caring young lady, who loves to help others. Annina is a conversationalist and can strike up a chat with anyone she warms up to.

Annina loves watching movies, enjoying all genres and would like to learn more about photography, as she took part in a photography and filmography internship over the summer.

She loves learning new things around the home, such as cooking, and arts & crafts, and enjoys all types of foods.

Annina does not currently have a pet but would like one, as she has shown great love and responsibility for other pets, having cared for dogs, cats, chickens, and even cows.

For her forever family, Annina would love to live anywhere, even out of Texas, saying a single or two-parent home in the city or rural areas, and as for siblings Annina gets along with children of all age ranges.

If you think you could be Annina’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: