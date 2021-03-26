4Ever Family: Angel

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Meet 14-year-old Angel, a big fan of basketball.

Angel is described as being a sweet, loving, bright teenager, who enjoys going to the movies and the park, and spending time with his peers, as he has a friendly and outgoing personality.

Angel also likes to play sports and his love for sports makes him a big NFL and NBA fan. His dream is to attend some games in big arenas and watch his favorite players play! Not only is he a fan, but he’s also seeking to try out for a spot on the school basketball team.

Angel is seeking to become a part of a family who is active, but more importantly parents who will love him and support him and his goals as he matures into his full potential. Angel also says he would like a family who has a dog.

If you think you could be Angel’s forever family, or another Texas child, visit their website or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care and adoption in Texas.

Basic Requirements:

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:

• be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults.

• complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer).

• share information regarding their background and lifestyle.

• provide relative and non-relative references.

• show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable).

• agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members.

• allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and

• attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.