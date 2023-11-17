HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Amy is a 10-year-old who is very proud of her old Hispanic Heritage and enjoys learning about Hispanic history and culture.

Amy says she would like to go to college, as she is interested in being an artist, along with teaching art when she grows up. She currently enjoys drawing and would like to develop her skills with a paintbrush.

She also likes playing outside, taking part in gymnastics, and collecting dolls.

Amy likes school attending school, as she enjoys learning and having an opportunity to interact with her friends. She is also athletic and finds running a fun activity.

Amy would do well with a family that has other children in the home and would like a traditional family of a mom and a dad, to guide her as she grows to reach her life goals.

If you think you could be Amy’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can find a schedule of online public information meetings and also about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: