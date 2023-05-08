HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 13-year-old Amaris, she is a very bright child and outgoing teen, with a great smile, which lights up any room she is in. Amaris is very spunky and enjoys making people laugh.

Amaris is always excited about new adventures like going on hikes, the beach, and trying all kinds of food, with a taste for spicy. She looks forward to activities, such as playing outdoors in parks, eating out, watching movies, and loves shopping. When inside she enjoys quiet time watching movies, working on crafts, and journaling.

She is very talented when it comes to braiding her own hair, and she is a fan of “Crocs”, and seeks to have pairs to match her outfits. Amaris wants to take part in cheerleading and play on a volleyball team.

If you think you could be Amaris’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

