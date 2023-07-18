HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Allisson is a friendly 11-year-old who is outgoing at both home and school. She enjoys being the center of attention and being around other children. She always has a smile on her face and is very social and enjoys being the center of attention in a crowd.

Allisson is learning sign language, and interacts well with both people and pets, as she has a cat and a dog, she enjoys caring for. Her other likes are creating pictures through coloring and watching movies on her iPad.

Allisson’s ideal forever family, will provide patience and spend a lot of individual time interacting with her, providing support, guidance, and love as she grows up.

If you think you could be the forever family for Allisson, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

