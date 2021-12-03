4Ever Family: Allison

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet 9-year-old Allison!
She is bright, cheerful, and outgoing both at home and school. She looks forward to attending class every day, as she enjoys learning and being around people. She is currently learning to use basic sign language to enhance her verbal communications skills.
Allison does very well in her foster home and would do well with an adoptive family with older or younger children.
If you think you could be a forever family for Allison or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you, if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.