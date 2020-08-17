4Ever Family: Alejandra – Jorge – Nicole – Marco

Meet a sibling group of four who are seeking their forever family.

Alejandra, Jorge, Nicole, and Marco.

Alejandra is the oldest at 16 and excels in school as a straight-A student. She particularly enjoys studying photojournalism. Alejandra would like to be a photographer when she graduates. She easily makes friends and enjoys socializing with her peers. Alejandra has a strong bond with her siblings and is very protective of them.

Jorge is a charming 15-year-old. Jorge does well in school and his favorite food is pizza. He says he could eat pizza every day if he had the opportunity! Jorge also enjoys playing football. His favorite team is the Dallas Cowboys. Jorge easily makes friends with his peers and enjoys spending time with them after school.

14-year-old Nicole is a very bright and happy girl who makes friends easily, as she is very personable. Nicole loves telling jokes and is often described as a practical joker by those closest to her. At school, she also takes part in Cross Country & Track. Nicole is very bonded to her siblings.

Marco, 13, is the youngest. He has a bright smile and a happy attitude. Marco looks up to his older siblings and enjoys spending time with them. At school, he makes friends easily. He is also an honor roll student and participates in school athletics. Like his older brother, Marco also loves pizza!

If you think you could the forever family for these four … or for another Texas child, visit www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 for more information on foster care & adoption in Texas.

