HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet Ailitzy, she is a happy and enthusiastic 13-year-old, who has an adventurous outgoing side.

At a first meeting, she can be a little shy, but once she gets to know you, she opens up and will tell you about her creative side, as she enjoys arts & crafts, along with designing things, as she has a talent for making jewelry, with her specialty being bracelets.

For relaxation, she enjoys movies like Lilo and Stitch and collecting squish mellows. Ailitzy does very well in school, and although she is not currently on a team yet – she is looking forward to playing soccer.

Ailitzy would like to be adopted by a family who shares her love for animals, as she would love to have a pet of her own to care, for and be responsible for, in her new family.

When asked about what she is seeking in her future forever family, Ailitzy says what matters the most is love, and if there are older or younger siblings, that would be a bonus to having a mother and father.

If you think you could be the forever family for Ailitzy, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: