HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 works to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.
Meet Ailitzy, she is a happy and enthusiastic 13-year-old, who has an adventurous outgoing side.
At a first meeting, she can be a little shy, but once she gets to know you, she opens up and will tell you about her creative side, as she enjoys arts & crafts, along with designing things, as she has a talent for making jewelry, with her specialty being bracelets.
For relaxation, she enjoys movies like Lilo and Stitch and collecting squish mellows. Ailitzy does very well in school, and although she is not currently on a team yet – she is looking forward to playing soccer.
Ailitzy would like to be adopted by a family who shares her love for animals, as she would love to have a pet of her own to care, for and be responsible for, in her new family.
When asked about what she is seeking in her future forever family, Ailitzy says what matters the most is love, and if there are older or younger siblings, that would be a bonus to having a mother and father.
If you think you could be the forever family for Ailitzy, or for another Texas child, call 1-800-233-3405. For more information visit www.adoptchildren.org where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.
Basic Adoption Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer)
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle
- provide relative and non-relative references
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable)
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children