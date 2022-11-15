HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet 16-year-old Adriana, who is seeking to become part of her forever family. That future family will need to be an active one to keep up with Adriana, as she is involved in extracurricular activities such as volleyball, soccer, and even golf.

In the classroom, Adriana is just as active, as she takes her academics very seriously, as she is enrolled in dual credit courses and honor classes. Her academic achievements are part of her extended goal to attend the University of Texas at Austin.

For her future family, she would like to have siblings, and parents who will care for and love her as she progresses forward… along with being her biggest fans in the stands as she competes in various athletic competitions.

If you think you could be Adriana’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements