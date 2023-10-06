HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

14-year-old Abigail likes animals of all types; with dogs, horses, monkeys, koalas, and zebras being her favorites.

She also enjoys being around others her age and taking part in sports activities, such as volleyball. If it’s watching a game – basketball is her sport of choice, as her favorite team is the Los Angeles Lakers.

At school, Abigail is getting A’s and her favorite subjects are Science, History, Reading, and English.

When it comes to fashion, her style choice is a nice pair of comfortable jeans, a T-shirt, and tennis shoes. Abigail likes to do her own hair, nails, and makeup.

Abigail, when relaxing, likes to watch the TV shows Grey’s Anatomy and The Vampire Diaries. She is also a big Twilight fan, along with the Fast and Furious movies and Patty Mayo on YouTube.

Abigail is looking for her forever family which includes a mother & father, and younger siblings, as she would like to be a big sister. She says as a family activity, she would like to visit a theme park.

If you think you could be Abigail’s forever family, or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, or for more information visit www.adoptchildren.org.

You can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Adoption Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: