4 Ever Family: We are committed to finding a great home for wonderful children

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)—CBS4 is committed to finding a great home for wonderful kids. Each week we feature children in Texas looking to be part of your Forever Family.

This week we are showing you the first step in becoming a foster and or an or adoptive parent. The meetings start with a presentation on an overview of the foster or adoption process.

After that is a question and answer session, from there potential families can send in an application.

According to the Department of Family and Protective Services, the process is an easy one and starts with attending a free, no obligation informational meeting, which, due to COVID precautions, has been moved to an online format.

The meetings are held in the mornings and evenings, a full schedule of the statewide meeting can be found at www.adoptchildren.org along with the basic requirements for becoming a foster/adopt parent.

Locally, the next set of meeting in the Rio Grande Valley/South Texas are:

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: