4 Ever Family: Meet Alexis

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS4 is committed to finding great homes for amazing children. Meet Alexis, a 3-year-old seeking a very special family.

With the assistance Alexis currently receives, he has made great strides to communicate through sound and sign language. Alexis currently uses multiple words and a communications board to message those around him.

Alexis likes listening to music, watching videos, and television. He also enjoys having storybooks read to him and interacting with people.

Alexis’s future forever family will need to be a part of his continued development and committed to meeting his needs, but most importantly have unconditional love.

If you think you could be Alexis’s forever family, or for another Texas child, you can log onto www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process. You can also find the web links to the statewide online informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

