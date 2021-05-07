4 Ever Family: Luisa

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS4 is committed to finding great homes for amazing children. Meet Luisa, a 15-year-old seeking a special family.
Like many children her age, Luisa enjoys social media especially taking pictures and singing.
Luisa likes being out and about, shopping and keeping busy. If there’s a chance for a quick meal, McDonald’s or Chick-Fil-A, are her favorite spots.
She really enjoys being around other children, which helped her in choosing her goal of becoming a teacher. Luisa also has a newfound enjoyment, as she is learning to ride horses.
If you think you could be Luisa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, head to www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.
Basic Requirements
The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must:
- be at least 21 years of age, financially stable, and responsible mature adults,
- complete an application (staff will assist you if you prefer),
- share information regarding their background and lifestyle,
- provide relative and non-relative references,
- show proof of marriage and/or divorce (if applicable),
- agree to a home study which includes visits with all household members,
- allow staff to complete a criminal history background check and an abuse/neglect check on all adults in the household, and
- attend free training to learn about issues of abused and neglected children.