4 Ever Family: Luisa

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — CBS4 is committed to finding great homes for amazing children. Meet Luisa, a 15-year-old seeking a special family.

Like many children her age, Luisa enjoys social media especially taking pictures and singing.

Luisa likes being out and about, shopping and keeping busy. If there’s a chance for a quick meal, McDonald’s or Chick-Fil-A, are her favorite spots.

She really enjoys being around other children, which helped her in choosing her goal of becoming a teacher. Luisa also has a newfound enjoyment, as she is learning to ride horses.

If you think you could be Luisa’s forever family, or for another Texas child, head to www.adoptchildren.org or call 1-800-233-3405 to learn more about the foster/adoption process, you can also find the web links to the statewide online Informational meetings, as they are the first step in the foster to adopt process.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: