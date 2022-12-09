HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Meet three sisters who are seeking to meet their forever family.

Alinah, 13 is known as the always happy spunky older sister who enjoys singing and dancing. Alinah has recently learned how to play the violin and enjoys playing the song Beauty and the Beast on her violin. Alinah loves listening to her favorite K-pop boy band BTS.

Jenissa who is 11 years old, loves the opportunity to play outside, and when the opportunity arises, she likes to put her green thumb talents to work by doing some gardening. She also enjoys playing percussion and all other musical instruments. Jenissa, just like her sister, loves listening to her, and her sister’s favorite K-pop boy band BTS.

Alinah and Jenissa are also both involved in band.

Andrea at 10 who is the youngest is happy and easygoing, and with that type of personality, she likes to make new friends. Academically, she was nominated for the gifted and talented program at school. She is always striving to do the right thing and make the best grades in school, as one day she would like to be a doctor.

As for their forever family, they would love pets, however, the most important thing is they are together with loving forever parents.

If you think you could be the forever family for these siblings or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit here (www.adoptchildren.org ) where you can also find a schedule of online public information meetings, where you can learn more about the foster/adoption program.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: