HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cannon the Dealers is a band out of Brownsville and they are inviting the public to support local music.

Nick Tamayo and William Flores from Cannon the Dealers gave some advice for anyone wanting to create their own band from scratch.

They guys say it is hard work and not as easy as it looks, but if you’re passionate about music then go for it.

Cannon the Dealers will perform at the Kraken Lounge on Sept. 9 and the show begins around 9 p.m.

