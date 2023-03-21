BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville is experiencing an economic boom as many local businesses are looking forward in opening their doors.

“We feel very comfortable in this city. We really appreciate living here it’s very welcoming. It has a variety of things to do,” business owner Diana Medina said.

Medina and her husband Hector just opened their new business called Morning Glory with hopes to expand with their new project.

“I think our plan would be maybe to grow what we have potentially another business as of now we are concentrating establishing this business,” Medina said. “It is very fulfilling to see your dreams come true so don’t give up it’s a good challenge to take.”

Leaders with the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation say with things moving forward, new businesses have a great chance to stay afloat.

“Our main goal at the end of all of this is to create an open and inclusive ecosystem of entrepreneurship and that ecosystem will be cyclical so as we are creating more opportunities that’s going to create more jobs people will have more of an opportunity to stay here or even start their business here,” Director of Business Development of the Brownsville Community Improvement Corporation Nathan Burkhart said.

City officials say a key aspect on why they are seeing more entrepreneurial strides is because of many partnerships that have developed in connection of bigger cities such as San Antonio, Austin and Houston.

“Brownsville can now provide the exact same resources more affluent communities can provide so we’re keeping our top talent here and giving them the opportunities to create jobs, create their businesses here,” Burkhart said.

“We’re divided into 4 districts, and we want to see wealth and development in all our districts. Our kids have parks, trails, good schools, the ability to go to a job close and great transportation,” Brownsville City Manager Helen Ramirez said.

Ramirez says seeing different buildings evolve into local businesses is impactful.

“What I love is that we are being successful in very different areas from airlines to the airport to manufacturing to retail to entertainment centers to downtown revitalization and manufacturing,” Ramirez said.

Business owners say it can be tough to manage but encourage others not to quit because your business can leave an impact on the community.

The City of Brownsville will have a special ceremony with Rich Products Corporation in a special investment announcement.

The announcement will take place at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 29th at the Brownsville City Chamber of Commerce.