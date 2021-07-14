‘Bully tactics:’ Texas legislators continue to seek common ground on election bill

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO)- Wednesday marked the second full day in Washington D.C. for Texas Democrats battling the election bill.

“There’s no need for it. We don’t need it. It’s not a Texas value. We should get rid of it,” said Texas Democratic Representative Alex Dominguez.

The election bill would have passed last May with House revisions, but “[Senate] chose to play games and add a whole bunch of new measures,” according to Dominguez.

A few measures Dominguez and his colleagues look to remove are:

–the requirement for disabled people to prove to the Secretary of State their disability,

–criminalizing poll worker’s mistakes at a third-degree felony,

–the empowerment of poll watchers being able to look over voters’ shoulders as they vote.

Dominguez is looking to negotiate these points but told KVEO that, “initially, we had some communication with [Republicans], but at the same time, no efforts were made to negotiate.”

He added that Republicans are not the only ones shutting down Dominguez and his colleagues, but that Governor Greg Abbott has done so as well.

“The governor decides to defund the entire legislative branch. This does not sound to me like a governor of a legislative body that actually wants to negotiate,” said Rep. Dominguez. “They’re bully tactics. We don’t see that in Texas. We normally don’t even see that in this country. We see that in other countries. We see that in authoritarians.”

Rep. Dominguez said he will remain in Washington D.C. until this election bill is resolved.

“We fight for Texas values. I’m an elected official. I take my oath to the U.S. Constitution and the Texas Constitution very seriously. That’s why I’m in D.C. fighting for Texas rights.”