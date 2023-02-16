BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department held its inaugural State of the Department Thursday morning.

The event featured the growth and advancements of the police department.

“Everyone deserves to know and have transparency and count right? At the end of the day, that’s what is going to create and harness those relationships,” Brownsville Police Chief, Felix Sauceda said.

Several key points at the event highlighted the use of the department’s new technology and equipment.

“In changing times like today, it’s incumbent of us to be able to stay ahead of the game, if you would, because that’s the only way, we’re going to succeed in keeping everyone safe,” Sauceda said.

He said the technology includes an upgraded computer-aided dispatch system, a partnership with Ring to help solve crimes, and a new software called Fusus.

The Fusus system allows detectives and dispatchers to connect to security cameras shared by citizens and businesses.

Sauceda explained unlike larger cities with large budgets, acquiring new technology and equipment involves extensive research.

“We have to make the right choice because we don’t have those abundant resources,” he said.

The event also recognized four officers for going above and beyond in their roles, including saving people from a fiery crash. The gut-wrenching rescue was captured on the officer’s body camera.

“We’re out there, doing our best and we’re going to help you guys in any situation,” said Officer Gilberto Hernandez.

Hernandez was just one of the four recognized with a Special Commendation Award, and one of the many in the police department making the City of Brownsville one of the safest.

“We’re amongst the safest communities in the country and it’s because of leadership like Chief Sauceda and the police department’s great work and training,” said Rep. Vicente Gonzalez.

“We’re proud to always report that we’re the 16th safest city in the United States and that we have the best men and women in blue that serve our community,” said Esmeralda Villarreal, the President and CEO of the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce.