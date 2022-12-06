BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville native has reenlisted in the U.S. Navy.

In a news release from the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar was sworn in by Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni.

Photo By Edward Jones | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (November 23, 2022) Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio held a reenlistment ceremony in honor of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate First Class Petty Officer Ignacio M. Tobar. NTAG San Antonio’s Commanding Officer, Stephanie Simoni welcomed Tobar, his family, and command members in preparation for the ceremony highlighted by Tobar reciting the Oath of Enlistment.

A graduate of Lopez High School, Tobar thanked his family and the command for their support. In addition to his reenlistment, Simoni presented the First Class Petty Officer with a Command Coin and recognized his family by presenting them with certificates of appreciation.

Tobar is heading to a new command but closed the ceremony with words of thanks and reflection.

“With the time that I have been here, I learned to love recruiting,” said Tobar. “It was like arriving at any other command, you are not sure if you are going to like it, but it comes to a point where you love being there and you don’t want to leave.”