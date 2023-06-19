HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Singer-songwriter and Rio Grande Valley native Cleiri and producer Rick Garcia talk about her latest project.

“We’ve been busy in the studio right now recording the music for this upcoming album. We’re so excited about it. I’m glad that Rick’s here supporting me throughout the entire way. We’re recording some amazing things in the studio, putting a lot of intricate sounds together. So I’m really excited for all of you to hear it for the first time,” said Cleiri.

“Cleiri is an amazing vocalist,” said Garcia. “She sings both languages extremely well. We’ve decided on this first album, however, it’s going to be all 100% in Spanish. So we’ve gotten some really, really good songs people are writing specifically for her, she’s writing some songs, and I’m pitching her some songs. So it’s coming along really well. We’re looking at probably early September, no later than October for a release for the entire album, and certainly at least one possibly two singles before that.”

For more information visit Cleiri and on Facebook or CHR Records.