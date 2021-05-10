Brownsville ISD students to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Students from the Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) will get a chance to speak to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, May 11.
The call will happen at 9:15 a.m. CT. and will be streamed on NASA Television, the Nasa app and the agency’s website, according to a release.
During the call, astronauts will answered pre-recorded questions from students live.
NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be participating.
“Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the Space Station provides a unique and authentic experience designated to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said the release.
To watch, click here.