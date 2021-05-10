Brownsville ISD students to hear from astronauts aboard the International Space Station

IN SPACE – MAY 23: In this handout image provided by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, the International Space Station and the docked space shuttle Endeavour orbit Earth during Endeavour’s final sortie on May 23, 2011 in Space. Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli captured the first-ever images of an orbiter docked to the International Space Station from the viewpoint of a departing vessel as he returned to Earth in a Soyuz capsule. (Photo by Paolo Nespoli – ESA/NASA via Getty Images)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Students from the Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) will get a chance to speak to astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, May 11.

The call will happen at 9:15 a.m. CT. and will be streamed on NASA Television, the Nasa app and the agency’s website, according to a release.

During the call, astronauts will answered pre-recorded questions from students live.

NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough and ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet will be participating.

“Linking students directly to astronauts aboard the Space Station provides a unique and authentic experience designated to enhance student learning, performance, and interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” said the release.

To watch, click here.