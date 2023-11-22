HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, friends, and delicious food. If you’re planning to fry or cook a turkey this year, it’s essential to prioritize safety.

Deputy Fire Chief Rick Najera with the Brownsville Fire Department covers what cooking safety tips to follow in order to prepare your Thanksgiving dinner in a safe manner.

“According to the National Fire Protection Association, cooking fires account for more than half or are the leading cause of home fires. During this holiday season, that statistic just doubles. So we want to make sure that we follow the right guidelines and procedures when we’re cooking,” said Najera.

Safety Tips for deep frying a turkey

Your turkey fryer should be used outdoors, on a flat, stable surface, away from any flammable materials, including your house, deck, or garage. Keep it at least 10 feet away from any structure.

Thaw the turkey properly. Make sure your turkey is completely thawed and dry before placing it in the fryer. A frozen or partially frozen turkey can cause hot oil to splatter.

Use the proper amount of oil in the fryer. Fill your fryer with the appropriate amount of oil, as indicated in the manufacturer’s instructions. Overfilling can lead to oil overflow and potential fires.

Keep a safe distance from the fryer when the turkey is already in. Always keep children and pets away from the fryer, and never leave it unattended. Hot oil can cause severe burns or start a fire.

How should we prepare the area in which to fry the turkey outside?

Najera says before you light up the fryer you must set up the area to ensure a safe cooking experience, and this includes:

Clear the area: remove any leaves, grass, or debris from the frying area to prevent potential fires.

Create a safety zone: use traffic cones or markers to establish a safe perimeter around the fryer to keep people and pets at a safe distance.

Have a fire extinguisher ready: keep a Class K fire extinguisher nearby in case of emergencies.

Ensure stable ground: place the fryer on a level, stable surface to prevent tipping.

Secure the propane tank: ensure that the propane tank is stable, secure, and far away from the fryer. Check for leaks before use.

