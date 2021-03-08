Brownsville art walls to be demolished for parking lot

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — In a public Brownsville city meeting, the Brownsville Independent School District (ISD) requested a parking lot for the Sams Memorial stadium. This will require the demolition of several buildings, including those decorated with art.

KVEO photo by Sal Castro

KVEO photo by Sal Castro

KVEO photo by Sal Castro

KVEO photo by Sal Castro

KVEO photo by Sal Castro

The request was approved by the Historic Preservation Commission. This means there will soon be a new view on Elizabeth Street in Brownsville.

The community is use to drive around their neighborhoods and is accustomed to what they see.

Several Brownsville residents, like Santos Vallejo, said they had no issues with the art buildings, but additional parking is needed.

“All these streets are filled with traffic and it’s kind of a problem,” he said.

Vallejo added the problem to find parking does not happen often, but he expressed it gets frustrating not being able to find parking at his own house.

“Sometimes we have three vehicles here and if you get out of one slot you get somebody here that’s looking for a parking lot, and they are gonna take it,” he said.

Buildings on Elizabeth Street have already been fenced. It is uncertain when the final parking lot will be completed.