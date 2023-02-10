BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville Public Utilities Board project is causing frustration among local business owners who say the project is leading to loss of income.

The project includes lane closures along Boca Chica Boulevard, an area that is now more congested than usual.

“It’s frustrating because I see the potential because how I saw it months ago, there is a lot of traffic and you know, I love the place, but this construction is just stopping the clientele, the sales, and everything,” said Jasmine Tovar, the owner of Betty’s Elotes y Snacks.

Her business is located at the corner of Estero Drive and Boca Chica Boulevard, a busy area in the city of Brownsville.

Tovar said the construction project is causing a major financial loss for her business.

“I have opened a couple of days on and off but since I don’t see any sales at all, I just have to close,” she said.

Other businesses along the street said they have also experienced a loss of income because customers are avoiding the area.

Tovar said without income she can not open, pay employees, or use inventory because it will go bad if no one stops by.

She explained that although there are no customers visiting she still has to pay bills such as utility bills from BPUB, the organization behind the construction project.

“Unfortunately, our light has to still be paid, our rent. They haven’t reached out to me personally….they haven’t but I mean the light is still being paid. Their bill still is still being paid. Unfortunately, no assistance. No nothing,” Tovar said.

“BPUB does not offer discounts. As far as we know, their services have not been interrupted and their entrances have remained open throughout the entire project. We are very aware of how highly trafficked that area is,” said Cleira Quezada, the Lead Communications & Public Relations Coordinator for BPUB.

Quzaida said the project is important for the city.

According to a press release the project began in November with an installation of a 16-inch waterline for a future waterline loop to B.P.U.B.’s new elevated storage tank which is still under construction at an area of Southmost Boulevard and East 20th Street.

Quezada said their priority is to maintain entrances to access the business but owners say that’s not enough.

“We try to maintain respectfully, their main entrances to ensure that they don’t lose out on business. If they have any issues, we do ask them to contact B.P.U.B. At the moment, we have not received any complaints from our businesses or any customers,” Quezada said.

However, we heard several concerns from business owners.

Quezada extends an apology for the inconvenience and said the project is on track to finish by the end of next month, which is slightly ahead of their initial end date of April 2023.