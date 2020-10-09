‘Boo at the Zoo’ canceled, Gladys Porter Zoo creates event to get safe scares

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — Gladys Porter Zoo’s (GPZ) ‘Boo at the Zoo’ event is canceled but that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to get a few scares alongside the animals this year.

On October 2, the zoo confirmed: “While Boo at the Zoo won’t be possible this year, we’ve devised a safer way to spend a spooky night at the Zoo.”

The zoo is introducing ‘The Thrills and Chills Train Tours‘, a limited seated ride throughout the zoo with spooky stops.

The real fright is Gladys Porter Zoo’s finances.

Zoo officials tell CBS4/LOCAL 23 News, roughly 90% of profits come from ticket, gift shop and food sales.

‘Boo at the Zoo’ is not a moneymaker, but it is a big attraction. However this year’s ‘Thrills and Chill’s Train Tour’ could bring in some much-needed revenue.

“We’re just looking to make up the money that we are going to be losing from one of the biggest events that we usually hold here,” said Richard Perez with GPZ.

The tours will run throughout the zoo grounds but no one is allowed to get off. Space is also limited and CDC Covid-19 guidelines will be enforced, according to Perez. Parents should plan ahead with sanitizer and masks.

Booking in advance is required to ride the train from October 24 to October 31.

There are only three rides per day. Adult tickets are $20 and children $15.

For more information and booking call (956) 548-WILD (9453) or email educ@gpz.org.