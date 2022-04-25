HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Local 23 and ValleyCentral.com want to know what you think! In our new segment “Best of the RGV,” viewers and readers are asked to nominate their favorite businesses, causes, products, and more.

For our segment kick-off on May 5, 2022, we will be featuring the top three taco restaurants that were chosen by you.

Nominations for the best taco restaurants took place on Local 23’s Facebook page from April 19 through the 22. The restaurants in this poll had the most nominations.

Voting for the top three that will be featured in our segment will begin Monday, April 25, and end on Wednesday, April 27 at noon. Who will take the title “Best of the RGV”?