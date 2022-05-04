The results are in for Best of RGV: Taco Edition.

We asked you to find and vote for the best tacos in the Rio Grande Valley and you delivered.

And in the #2 spot is…

Mr. Birria Tacos y Mas in Weslaco.

Co-owner Janette Pineda says people tell them Mr. Birria is a ‘hidden gem’. Pineda and her husband’s goal was to open a restaurant different from the rest.

“We just wanted to change it up,” said Pineda. “As you can see there’s not a regular theme, we have my son who is the face of Mr. Birria.”

“It’s all with the ‘cuh’ and dropped trucks.”

Her son Eliazar Pineda agrees.

“Everybody wants dropped trucks, that’s the ‘takuache’ theme,” says Eliazar.

So, what’s the most popular dish?

“The Birria tacos,” said Pineda. “It’s a certain recipe made from beef meat, it’s a whole process. It has a corn tortilla, cheese, birria, and you dip it in a side of consome, you add your salsa and sides!

Pineda says they are especially popular on Taco Tuesdays when the tacos are discounted.

But success has not come easy for the family-owned business.

“We are surrounded by 5 taquerias just on this street.”

They are thanking the community for continued support and for helping them become the #2 best taco joint in the RGV.

Marcus, a loyal customer, says the tacos taste authentic unlike ordinary tacos.

Mr. Birria’s is located at 3214 E Mile 11 N, Weslaco, TX 78596