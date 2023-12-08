HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hope Deaton with Beautifi Spa & Salon discussed with ValleyCentral’s Danielle Banda the beauty trends for the holiday season.

“2024 is going to be the year that all the brunettes wake up! Because the spotlight is gonna shift to those warmer tones as opposed to those ashy blondes and silver. My clients describe it like a Starbucks menu, They want cinnamon, mocha, caramel, honey, and love. So I think in 2024 we’re going to start to see that okay, instead of just a super platinum blonde,” said Deaton.

As for the men, Deaton says, “I see a lot of guys asking, ‘I want a lot of hair, what can I do?’ They think their hair is thinning, and it’s not the case. Just focus on your scalp because your hair is not alive, it is your scalp. If you want to grow your hair healthy get products that are going to target the concerns that you have and that you’re seeing in your skin,” she said.

With locations in Harlingen and Weslaco, Deaton always encourages her clients to let their light shine and be confident.

Interested in coming on the show?

If you are interested in highlighting your business or organization, submit the guest form and we’ll get in contact with you about scheduling an on-air appointment.