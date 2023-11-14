HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Piper! She is a nine-week-old Tabico kitten which is a tabby and calico mix.

Piper is spayed, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and ready to go to a loving forever home today.

“We are still celebrating National Pet Shelter Week from last week and so we’re rolling over the reduced rates of $49 again and 100% ready to go. Due to some great donors from our A Toast to Tails gala. We have about 10 Angel adoptions available so those are completely free. And those are on a first come first served basis,” said Dr. Antonio Caldwell, Deputy Director of Animal Services for BARCC.

BARCC will hold a vaccine clinic on Nov. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Southmost Library. No proof of residency is required and is free. The rabies vaccine is $5 but all other vaccines are free.

BARCC is open this weekend from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on pet adoptions or fostering call (956) 544-7351.