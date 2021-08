HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It is Back To School Time!

Join HEB and CBS 4, Local 23 News for our Back To School Supply Drive from Aug. 4 to Aug. 17.

Through the drive, we will provide basic school supplies to children in your community.

To participate, ask your H-E-B cashier to add $1, $3 or $7 to your grocery bill. 100% of your donation will go towards providing supplies to a local student in need.

For more information, visit the H-E-B Back To School Supply Event website.