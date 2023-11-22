BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Online shopping has become very popular in the last few years, especially during the holiday season.

But sadly, scams are also becoming more prominent.

“A lot of times, official businesses, will not ask you for a credit card, or Social Security for personal information. So you have to be careful of these things,” said UTRGV Cyber Security Professor Mahmoud Quweider.

Only make purchases from known websites. Check that the web address is spelled correctly and that it has a lock symbol at the beginning, ensuring it is a safe website.

While sometimes scams happen even when we are careful, there are some things you can do to protect yourself.

“Make sure you update your software all the time. I always update my computer first thing in the morning because that usually kicks in the updates,” said Quweider.

According to Forbes, Texas ranked as the second-highest state for money lost to frauds, at $119.6 billion in losses.

If you think or know your information has been compromised. There are steps you can take to protect your money.

“The first thing you want to do if you’ve been compromised is change your credit cards. So this way they can replace them, they can make sure that no one else is using them,” Quweider said.

Scams not only happen while shopping, so make sure to not click on any suspicious links you may get through email or text, and never share private information on the phone with people you don’t know.