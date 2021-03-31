COVID INFO COVID INFO

Auditions open for the return of performing arts

Community

by: Xochilt Lagunas

Posted: / Updated:

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) — The pandemic heavily impacted the world of arts and closed performing art theatres throughout the Rio Grande Valley. 

Pharr Community Theatre’s Director, Seres Magaña, said they are ready to reopen for the community.

Photo Courtesy: Pharr Community Theatre

Although there is excitement to have a sense of normality, Magaña said the pandemic did not stop them from pursuing their passion.

“We started doing acting classes through the internet and that’s how we kept the theatre-going during the pandemic,” he said.

In addition to reopening the Pharr Community Theatre, virtual auditions will begin to take place for an upcoming semi-musical comedy called Bird Brains.

Photo Courtesy: Pharr Community Theatre

Magaña said the idea of virtual auditions is to help kids who are not able to present themselves to audition at the theatre. 

“Now they can just do it from the comfort of their home,” he said. 

According to Magaña, kids who are ages ten through eighteen are encouraged to audition through Zoom on April 1.

For further information on the auditions, visit Pharr Community Theatre’s Facebook page.

