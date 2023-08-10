HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 2023 UFO Festival and Conference is just around the corner.

Join Cosmo the Alien on Aug. 11 at the Edinburg City Hall Courtyard from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Aug. 12 at the Region One Education Service Center from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

This one-of-a-kind festival promises to deliver a unique experience and is free and open to the entire Rio Grande Valley.

