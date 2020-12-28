Animal rescue shelters experience spike in abandoned animals

SULLIVAN CITY, Texas (KVEO) — Abandoned animals are common to see throughout the streets of the Rio Grande Valley.

According to Yaqui Animal Rescue Manager Julie Venecia, the number of animals they have rescued is never-ending.





“It’s just unstoppable and it’s never ending but it does continue to multiply,” she said.

Venecia says it has been a challenge to see the conditions of many abandoned animals.

“When I first started with Yaqui I didn’t realize everything it took emotionally and physically in the rescue business,” she said.

Venecia believes the pandemic has played a huge role in the increase of abandoned animals.

“I feel like COVID-19 has stressed out even more as far as the strays are a concern for the simple fact that a lot of people are losing their jobs, losing their homes and therefore they are leaving the animals behind,” she said.

However, Venecia says there is the main reason why there are a lot of abandoned animals found throughout communities.

“As far as how it starts and how it begins is when they don’t spare and neuter the animals and they allow them to be outside or even to have them as an outdoor pet, to begin with,” she said.

Venecia hopes counties and cities can come together to find a way to help educate communities and support rescues like Yaqui financially.

“With low-cost spay and neuters you know, just give them some options because there are people willing to help these animals,” she said.

As of now, Vanecia says their nonprofit organization has continued to spread awareness on their spay and neuter project to help decrease the number of animals left behind.

Venecia encourages the public to adopt or foster animals.

For further information on how to help Yaqui it is best to reach out through their Facebook or Instagram page.