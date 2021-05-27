Affordable bike share B-Cycle now available in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — There’s a new mode of transportation in Brownsville, which not only helps save money on gas, but it allows you to exercise and is beneficial for the environment.

Brownsville previously had a bike-share program, but when the contract for the previous provider ended, the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council wanted the RGV to have a single bike-share company across the Rio Grande Valley. B-Cycle was first offered in McAllen and finally made available in Brownsville through the city matching the amount of a grant from the Valley Baptist Legacy Foundation.

There are five bike stations across the city:

Linear Park

Dean Porter Bark

Belden Trail

La Plaza Bus Terminal

Northside Transfer Station

Brownsville Commissioner At-Large “B” Dr. Rose Gowen encourages residents to check out a bike as an alternative to driving.

“The invitation is out there,” she said. “You may not choose to use bike share for a 10-mile commute, but you may choose to use bike share for a Saturday afternoon run to the farmers market or a Friday evening dinner downtown or something that is fun and doable on a bike without having to change and shower and such when you get to your destination.”

Commissioner Gowen said if the first rollout is successful, more stations will be added across the city. Calories burned, miles traveled and other data are being measured.

The stations were set up to where users can pair bike-riding with other forms of public transportation to go about longer-distance commutes.

“We tried to create a little pocket or network and coordinate them with transit so that if they needed to combine the use of the bike with a bus ride, they would be able to do so,” Dr. Gowen said.

If you want to take a bike out for a spin, you will need to install the app, locate the station nearest you and purchase a pass.

Renting costs $2 an hour or $6 for a day pass. An annual pass is also available and can be used at any B-Cycle location nationwide.