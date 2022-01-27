BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville’s Charro Days Fiesta has named Actress Bianca Marroquín as the 85th annual Mr. Amigo.

The annual celebration is only a month away and as part of the festivities, the naming of Mr. Amigo has been announced. Mexican Actress Bianca Marroquín will boast the honor and join the festivities.

Marroquín is a native of Monterrey, Mexico, and was raised in the Rio Grande Valley. She is known for being the first Mexican actress to have a starring role on Broadway.

“Having been raised in the Brownsville/Matamoros area and having experienced the magic of Charro Days, being Mr. Amigo is more exciting for me,” Marroquin said in a statement.

In Mexico City, she starred in productions of Beauty and the Beast, Rent, Phantom of the Opera, Vagina Monologues, and Chicago. She received five awards from the Mexican Critics Association. She has also appeared in various reality TV shows and telenovelas.

As Mr. Amigo, Marroquín will preside over several events which will run from February 19 through February 27.

