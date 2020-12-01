8th Annual Tamalefest will be pre-order, curbside

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Tamalefest is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the Boys and Girls Club of McAllen, and because of the pandemic this year it will be curbside and those interested in purchasing will have to pre-order.

The live entertainment this year will still be available, however, everyone will be required to stay in their vehicles.

If you do want to participate in this year’s event you will need to pre-order your Tamalefest Box. The boxes can then be picked up on December 4 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at the Boys and Girls Club Roney Center.

“So we are selling boxes for $40, which include tamales, Jarrito drinks, Mexican candies, it includes a t-shirt and a lot of other goodies,” says Yirla Gonzalez-Nolan, Chief Development Officer, Boys & Girls Club of McAllen.

Gonzalez-Nolan adds the dollars raised by the event are important and go back into the club to support the many programs they offer throughout the year.

The club has also remained open since April, through the pandemic, helping essential workers in need of child care.

To pre-order a box you can visit the club’s Facebook page or click here.