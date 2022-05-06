HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Every week, CBS 4 is working to find a forever home for a Rio Grande Valley foster child as part of our “4Ever Family” partnership with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Hayden is a 15-year-old teen, who enjoys spending his time being active, as you can always find him playing sports outside; such as basketball, football, soccer, and baseball.

Hayden is seeking a forever family to spend time with him and to take part in all of his favorite activities, like playing board games as a family.

If you think you could be Hayden’s forever family or for another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405. For more information about adoption, visit www.adoptchildren.org — there you can find the schedule of adoption information meetings for the Rio Grande Valley.

Basic Requirements

The prospective foster/adoptive parents may be single or married and must: