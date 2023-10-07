SAN ANGELO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A jackpot-winning ticket for the $360 million Mega Millions drawing was sold in San Angelo.

The ticket was sold at Stripes No. 5031, located at 5665 Sherwood Way, according to a release from Texas Lottery.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have a big Mega Millions jackpot winner right here in Texas and we’re eagerly looking forward to meeting and congratulating the Lone Star State’s largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The Quick Pick ticket matched all six numbers drawn, which include 12, 24, 46, 57, 66 and Mega Ball 22.

“If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize,” Grief added.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.