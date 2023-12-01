HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The 30th Annual CineSol Film Festival will be held at eBridge Center in Brownsville on Dec. 2nd and 3rd.

It is sponsored by the City of Brownsville, Mitte Cultural District, eBridge Center for Business and Commercialization, UTRGV, Historic Cine El Rey Foundation, and the Brownsville Border Film Commission.

57 independent films will be screened in just two days and are from around the world. 15 of those have Rio Grande Valley connections, such as filmed in the RGV or an actor from the area.

Every event is $5 except for Saturday and Sunday 7 p.m. Screenings are $10. Saturday and Sunday passes are $20 and $40 for weekend passes.

For more information call 956-778-7267.